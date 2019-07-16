|
GORMAN Alexander (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Cairdean House Care Home, Alex, beloved husband to the late Margaret, loving father to Donald and Fiona, devoted grandfather to Lora, Kirsty, Alistair and Charlie and loving great-grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on July 16, 2019