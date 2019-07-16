Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander GORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander GORMAN

Notice Condolences

Alexander GORMAN Notice
GORMAN Alexander (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Cairdean House Care Home, Alex, beloved husband to the late Margaret, loving father to Donald and Fiona, devoted grandfather to Lora, Kirsty, Alistair and Charlie and loving great-grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, July 22, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.