Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors
New Street
Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY3 8JN
01743 368999
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00
St Andrew & St Mary's Church
Condover
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander DALY

Notice Condolences

Alexander DALY Notice
DALY Alexander CBE (Condover)
Much loved husband of the late Joyce, wonderful dad to Gill, Andrew and Neil, adored and loving grandad, passed away peacefully at the Severn Hospice on March 13, 2019, aged 83 years. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew & St Mary's Church, Condover on Monday, April 1, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, however, all kind donations will support the Severn Hospice. All inquiries to Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors Shrewsbury, Tel: 01743 368999.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors
Download Now