|
|
|
DALY Alexander CBE (Condover)
Much loved husband of the late Joyce, wonderful dad to Gill, Andrew and Neil, adored and loving grandad, passed away peacefully at the Severn Hospice on March 13, 2019, aged 83 years. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew & St Mary's Church, Condover on Monday, April 1, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, however, all kind donations will support the Severn Hospice. All inquiries to Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors Shrewsbury, Tel: 01743 368999.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More