CRAIK Alexander (St Andrews)
Peacefully, at home, The White House, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Alexander (Alex) Craik, originally from Brechin, devoted husband, father and grandfather, distinguished mathematician and good friend to many. Private cremation will be followed by a celebration of Alex's life, to which all friends and colleagues are warmly invited, at Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews, on Monday, December 2, at 12.30 pm. Donations, if desired, may be made at Rufflets Hotel for the Haematology Unit, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019
