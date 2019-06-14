Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
(012) 414-3142 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
George Stewart Funeral Directors Ltd (Arbroath)
Hawthorn Bank, 44 Millgate Loan
Arbroath, Angus DD11 1PQ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Alex MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Alex Peacefully, at Lunan Court Care Home Arbroath, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Alex, aged 90 years. A much loved husband of the late Rita, a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Thursday, June 20, at 12 noon. Thereafter to the Eastern Cemetery. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK will be received at the chapel doors.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.