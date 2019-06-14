|
|
|
MURRAY Alex Peacefully, at Lunan Court Care Home Arbroath, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Alex, aged 90 years. A much loved husband of the late Rita, a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral service, in George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Thursday, June 20, at 12 noon. Thereafter to the Eastern Cemetery. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK will be received at the chapel doors.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
