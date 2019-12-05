|
MacKINLAY
Alan (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on November 29, 2019, Alan L. MacKinlay, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Jean, dear father of John, Rachael and Neil and grandpa to Daniel, Hana, Andrew, Megan and Emily. Following a private family cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, there will be a memorial service in St Andrew's and St George's West Church, 13 George Street, Edinburgh, Tuesday, December 10, at 3 pm. No flowers please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2019