Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MacKINLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan MacKINLAY

Notice Condolences

Alan MacKINLAY Notice
MacKINLAY
Alan (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on November 29, 2019, Alan L. MacKinlay, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Jean, dear father of John, Rachael and Neil and grandpa to Daniel, Hana, Andrew, Megan and Emily. Following a private family cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, there will be a memorial service in St Andrew's and St George's West Church, 13 George Street, Edinburgh, Tuesday, December 10, at 3 pm. No flowers please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -