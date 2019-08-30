Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00
St Columba's by the Castle Episcopal Church
14 Johnston Terrace
Edinburgh
HARDING Alan (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on August 23, 2019, aged 87 years, Alan Harding, (formerly of the universities of Edinburgh and Liverpool), loving husband of Marjorie, father of Andrew and Kathey and grandfather of Alfie. Funeral private. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 11 am, in St Columba's by the Castle Episcopal Church, 14 Johnston Terrace, Edinburgh EH1 2PW, to which all friends and family welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 30, 2019
