MACKAY Alan Douglas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of Lennox House, Trinity, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Alan, aged 75, beloved and devoted husband of Sylvia, father of Neil, Iain, David and Fiona, ex-husband of Elizabeth, brother of Angus, father-in-law of Jenny Ann and grandfather of Junie Bo, stepfather to Christopher, Nicholas and Victoria. Preceded in death by his father Neil, mother Ella and sister Lesley. Former partner at Lindsays W.S. Funeral Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, March 7, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Donations instead of flowers to Prostate Cancer (Scotland). Enquiries to William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 552 5007.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
