Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alaister CROCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alaister (Mick) CROCKER

Notice Condolences

Alaister (Mick) CROCKER Notice
CROCKER Alaister (Mick) (Bankfoot)
Peacefully, at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Alaister (Mick), dearly loved husband of Kathy, devoted father of Finlay, Hazel, Ewan and the Late Karen and Gregor. Loving grandad to his eight grandchildren. Funeral service at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Friday, October 25, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.30 pm. Donations may be given at the church for Cornhill Macmillan Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.