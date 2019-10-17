|
CROCKER Alaister (Mick) (Bankfoot)
Peacefully, at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Alaister (Mick), dearly loved husband of Kathy, devoted father of Finlay, Hazel, Ewan and the Late Karen and Gregor. Loving grandad to his eight grandchildren. Funeral service at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Friday, October 25, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 12.30 pm. Donations may be given at the church for Cornhill Macmillan Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 17, 2019