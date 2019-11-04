|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Agnes (Dissie) Gemmell Clapperton (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, fought with great courage and dignity, at the Royal Victoria Building, at Western General Hospital on October 27, 2019, devoted wife of the late James, and a much loved sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral private. A service of Thanksgiving will be held in Marchmont St Giles Church on Friday, November 8, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 4, 2019