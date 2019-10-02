|
BRYSON Agnes (Nancy) (Edinburgh / Antigua)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Nancy, aged 94 years. Loving wife to the late Hay, much loved mother, grandmother and sister. A service will be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Lothian Road on Monday, October 7, at 11 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations may be made on retiral of service in aid of Versus Arthritis and the Macular Society.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019