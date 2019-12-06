Home

BENNETT Agnes (Nancy) (nee Brunton) (Newtown St Boswells, formerly Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Nancy, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mother of Alastair, Iain and Shona, a dear mother-in-law of Allison, Claire and the late Jim, proud and loving granny of Mary, Vivienne, Alastair, Ethan, Andrew and Garry and great-granny to her family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Friday, December 13, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 6, 2019
