Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30
Earlston Parish Church
ANDERSON Agnes (Nancy)
(nee Common) (Earlston)
Peacefully, after a short illness at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Nancy, in her 100th year, adored wife of the late Willie, much loved mother, mother-in-law and granny. Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Friday, October 11, at 12.30 pm, followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019
