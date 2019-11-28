|
Pringle Adah (nee Falconer) (Forres / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, Adah, beloved wife of Douglas, loving mum to Anne, Tom, Joan and Irene, beautiful granny to Anne and Nadja, great-granny to Collin, dear sister of Patricia and the late Isabel and James. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, December 7, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in support of Forth 1 Mission Christmas after the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2019