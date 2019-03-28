Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00
Avon Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby
FORRESTER William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully at UHCW on 15th March 2019 aged 94 years.
Devoted husband to the late Isa
and cherished Dad to Lindsay,
Marie and John.
Loving grandad and great grandad.
Bill's funeral will be held on Thursday 4th April at 10am in the Avon Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations welcome to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL, 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
