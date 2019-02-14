|
|
|
BRADSHAW Warren Leslie Passed away suddenly at home on
28th January 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband to Diana, much loved dad to Ellen, Rachel, Adrian, Graham, John and their families.
Warren's funeral service will take place at St. Margaret's Church, Crick on Wednesday 20th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired will go to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Towers & Son Funeral Service,
Church Street, Crick, Northants,
NN6 7TP. Tel: 01788 822349
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More