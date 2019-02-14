Home

Towers & Son Funeral Service
Church Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 7TP
01788 297893
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
St. Margaret's Church
Crick
BRADSHAW Warren Leslie Passed away suddenly at home on
28th January 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband to Diana, much loved dad to Ellen, Rachel, Adrian, Graham, John and their families.
Warren's funeral service will take place at St. Margaret's Church, Crick on Wednesday 20th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired will go to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Towers & Son Funeral Service,
Church Street, Crick, Northants,
NN6 7TP. Tel: 01788 822349
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
