|
|
|
Adams Victor James
"Vic" It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Vic Adams on the 8th November 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great -Grandfather and Brother.
Good Night, God Bless. Love You.
Funeral service to take place Monday 25th November in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 11am.
Flowers welcome or donations to Warwickshire Air Ambulance may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019