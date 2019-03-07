|
|
|
SHAW née Finney
Veronica Winifred
'Ronnie' Passed away peacefully in to
the arms of the Lord on Tuesday
19th February 2019 at Willow Tree Nursing Home aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A burial service will take place
at Whinfield Cemetery on
Wednesday 27th March at 12.30pm followed by a Thanksgiving Service at The Terrace Church, Railway Terrace, Rugby, at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes are welcome or, if preferred, donations in memory of Ronnie may be made to Caring For Life. These may be made at the service.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
