Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Shaw

Notice Condolences

Veronica Shaw Notice
SHAW née Finney
Veronica Winifred
'Ronnie' Passed away peacefully in to
the arms of the Lord on Tuesday
19th February 2019 at Willow Tree Nursing Home aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A burial service will take place
at Whinfield Cemetery on
Wednesday 27th March at 12.30pm followed by a Thanksgiving Service at The Terrace Church, Railway Terrace, Rugby, at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes are welcome or, if preferred, donations in memory of Ronnie may be made to Caring For Life. These may be made at the service.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.