Gilbert Veronica Beloved wife of Ron, mother to Karl, sister to Yvonne and much loved grandma died on Friday 8th March 2019 aged 67.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her and her love of life.
The memorial service will take place at Long Lawford Methodist Church on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.45pm
followed by interment at
St John's churchyard at 2.30pm.
Charitable donations to Pawprints and flowers to be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7LA.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
