Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:45
Long Lawford Methodist Church
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:30
St John's churchyard
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Gilbert

Notice Condolences

Veronica Gilbert Notice
Gilbert Veronica Beloved wife of Ron, mother to Karl, sister to Yvonne and much loved grandma died on Friday 8th March 2019 aged 67.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her and her love of life.
The memorial service will take place at Long Lawford Methodist Church on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.45pm
followed by interment at
St John's churchyard at 2.30pm.
Charitable donations to Pawprints and flowers to be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7LA.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices