JOHNSTON Valmai Passed away peacefully at
Drover's House on 24th February 2019, aged 97 years.
Wife of the late Mattie.
Valmai is survived by three of her six children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three
great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 4.00pm.
Flowers and enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 57609
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
