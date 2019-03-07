Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
16:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Valmai Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valmai Johnston

Notice Condolences

Valmai Johnston Notice
JOHNSTON Valmai Passed away peacefully at
Drover's House on 24th February 2019, aged 97 years.
Wife of the late Mattie.
Valmai is survived by three of her six children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and three
great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 4.00pm.
Flowers and enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 57609
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices