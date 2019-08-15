|
|
|
Hart Trevor George It is with deep regret we announce
that Trevor passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years on 9th August 2019 after a long illness with cancer.
He will be sadly missed
by partner and soulmate Sue,
son and daughter Tim and Gina.
The funeral service will be held in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Myton Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support may be
sent care of The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644.
We would like to thank the district nurses, Myton Hospice and Macmillan for all their support.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019