Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Hart

Notice Condolences

Trevor Hart Notice
Hart Trevor George It is with deep regret we announce
that Trevor passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years on 9th August 2019 after a long illness with cancer.
He will be sadly missed
by partner and soulmate Sue,
son and daughter Tim and Gina.
The funeral service will be held in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Myton Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support may be
sent care of The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644.
We would like to thank the district nurses, Myton Hospice and Macmillan for all their support.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.