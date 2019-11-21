|
MITCHELL Thomas Randle Brake Dr Tom Mitchell BSc, PhD, FRSC, died after surgery on
9th November 2019, aged 78.
He lectured and did research in Chemistry principally at The Queen's University of Belfast, and the Australian National University in Canberra before retiring to Draycote in 1993.
He was active in St Peter's, Bourton-on-Dunsmore and on the Parish Council.
He was much loved and is mourned by his wife, Valerie, his brother, John,
his wonderful family and many friends at home and abroad.
His funeral will be on Friday,
29th November at 12 noon at St Peter's, Bourton-on-Dunsmore.
No flowers please. Donations for
St. Peter's, Bourton-on-Dunsmore, at the service or to the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019