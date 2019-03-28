Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
15:00
Canley Crematorium, Cannon Hill Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Brown

Notice Condolences

Thomas Brown Notice
BROWN Thomas John Beloved Husband of the late Gwen, loving Brother to Kath and Joyce, Stepfather to Michael and Carol and loved by all respective relations.
Passed away Friday 8th March 2019
at home, aged 82 years.
Funeral Service to take place at
Canley Crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel on
Monday 8th April at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made on the day and be divided between The British Heart Foundation and The Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance.
No black by request.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.