BROWN Thomas John Beloved Husband of the late Gwen, loving Brother to Kath and Joyce, Stepfather to Michael and Carol and loved by all respective relations.
Passed away Friday 8th March 2019
at home, aged 82 years.
Funeral Service to take place at
Canley Crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel on
Monday 8th April at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made on the day and be divided between The British Heart Foundation and The Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance.
No black by request.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
