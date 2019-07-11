|
Cockayne Thelma Alice Much loved mum of Michele and the late David and
much loved grandma.
Passed away at Overslade
Nursing Home on 8th July.
Now happy and at peace joining her son David and late husband George.
Funeral to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 2.30pm. Followed by refreshments at the Railway Club, Hillmorton Road, Rugby. All welcome. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the Salvation Army c/o the Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV21 4LQ.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 11, 2019