Nichols Terry Passed away peacefully on
Monday 30th September, aged 57.
Beloved husband of Jennifer
and much loved son, brother, nephew, uncle and great uncle.
Long term employee of GE,
formerly GEC, and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held in the
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00 am.
Please wear cheerful colours.
Family flowers only,
donations are welcome for
Macmillan Cancer Support
and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019