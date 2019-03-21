Home

MERRIMAN Terry Passed away on March 11th 2019,
aged 80 years.
Loving husband, dad and father in law to Carole, James and Andy, Karen and Frances. Adoring grandad to Jess, Ellie, Grace and Evie.

Funeral Service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Room on Monday March 25th at 12noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations to Rugby Parkinson's Disease Society or Dementia UK (Admiral Nurses) may be sent to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace,
Rugby, CV21 3EW.
Tel:01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
