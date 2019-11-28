|
|
|
MARSELLA Teresa It is with great sadness that we announce Teresa
passed away on
Thursday 14th November 2019.
Devoted wife of Pop, loving mother of Dom, Karen, Chris, Jean, Ben, Tony, Lyn, Silvio, Jeanette, Zep,
Jo, Lucia and Damien.
Much loved Grannie to many Grandchildren and
Great-Grandchildren and loved
by all whose heart she touched.
The celebration of Teresa's life will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11.30am at St.Marie's Church, Dunchurch Road, Rugby CV22 5EL. Followed by a burial at Croop Hill Cemetery, Addison Road,
Rugby, CV22 7BQ.
Family and friends are invited afterwards to Newbold-on-Avon Rugby Club, Parkfield Road, Rugby, CV21 1EZ.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Teresa's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support via collection box or via the link
to Mum's tribute page below:
www.macmillan.tributefunds.com/
pages/donate/Teresa-Marsella
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019