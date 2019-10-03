Home

BOLTON Sylvia Constance
Née Dodd
Formerly Ingram 13.08.1927 - 21.09.2019
Passed away peacefully, aged 92 years.
Will be sadly missed by children Robert, Mary and Dawn and all the family.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church on
Monday 7th October 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial in
Whinfield Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW,
Tel: 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
