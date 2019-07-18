Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:00
Rugby Methodist Church
Russelsheim Way
Rugby
Sydney Cleaver Notice
CLEAVER Sydney Kenneth Passed away peacefully on
Monday 24th June 2019, aged 97 years.

Beloved Dad to Vivian & Christopher. Grandad of Robert, Matthew,
Rebecca and Thomas.

The Funeral Service will take place
at Rugby Methodist Church,
Russelsheim Way, Rugby, CV22 7TB on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 13:00.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Alzheimer's Society & Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
