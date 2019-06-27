CHAMBERS Susan

Née Day It is with great sadness

that we announce the death of

Susan, aged 52 on Sunday 9th June.

Sue passed away peacefully

at home after enduring many

years of worsening ill health.



The funeral will take place at 12:30pm on Wednesday 3rd July at

Rainsbrook Crematorium,

Drayton Room.



Sue will be missed by her

Mum Maureen, Sons Jake and Ben,

Grandsons Alfie and Oliver,

Sisters Jackie and Steph and

wider family and friends.

A special thank you to all the nurses and carers for their care and

kindness over the years.



Family flowers only by request,

but donations in memory of Sue

may be made to

The Friends of St Cross.

Any enquiries may be made to

The Co-operative Funeralcare,

38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL

01788 576099

Online condolences and

donations may be made at

www.heartofengland

funeralcare.co.uk Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 27, 2019 Read More