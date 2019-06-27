|
|
|
CHAMBERS Susan
Née Day It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of
Susan, aged 52 on Sunday 9th June.
Sue passed away peacefully
at home after enduring many
years of worsening ill health.
The funeral will take place at 12:30pm on Wednesday 3rd July at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Room.
Sue will be missed by her
Mum Maureen, Sons Jake and Ben,
Grandsons Alfie and Oliver,
Sisters Jackie and Steph and
wider family and friends.
A special thank you to all the nurses and carers for their care and
kindness over the years.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations in memory of Sue
may be made to
The Friends of St Cross.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 27, 2019
