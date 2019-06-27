|
|
|
ADAMS Susan Mary Passed away peacefully on
19th June 2019, aged 73 years.
Much loved wife to Roger Adams,
Dearly loved Mum to Jonathan
and Sally, adored Granny
to Zachary and Isaac.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium, on
Thursday 4th July 2019 at 3.30pm.
Flowers most welcome or donations,
if desired, may be given
in aid of MS Society.
Enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 27, 2019
