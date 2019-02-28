|
Ryan Sue Of Leire, passed away peacefully on 19th February. Beloved Wife of Mick, much loved Mum to Glen and Gary, Mother in law to Rhiannon and Paula and special Grandma to Abbi,
Jacob and Heidi.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Parish Church, Leire on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 10.45 followed by committal at Countesthorpe Crematorium,
to which all are welcome and mourning wear is optional. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Sue, payable to
"Dementia UK" and should be sent c/o G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75, Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leics. LE10 1RH
tel: 01455 637457
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
