Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:45
St Peter's Parish Church
Leire
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ryan

Notice Condolences

Sue Ryan Notice
Ryan Sue Of Leire, passed away peacefully on 19th February. Beloved Wife of Mick, much loved Mum to Glen and Gary, Mother in law to Rhiannon and Paula and special Grandma to Abbi,
Jacob and Heidi.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Parish Church, Leire on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 10.45 followed by committal at Countesthorpe Crematorium,
to which all are welcome and mourning wear is optional. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Sue, payable to
"Dementia UK" and should be sent c/o G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75, Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leics. LE10 1RH
tel: 01455 637457
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.