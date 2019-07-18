Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
30 Regent Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 2PS
01788 540955
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church, Clifton
1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Stuart Jones Notice
JONES Stuart David Anthony 14/6/1930 - 6/7/2019
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
Loving husband to Margaret and wonderful father to Christine, Kathryn and late son, David. Stuart was dearly loved by all his family including Lynn, Rod, Richard, Mark, Maxi, Karen
and Lloyd, Steve and Sian,
and his four great grandchildren.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 1st August 2019,
St Mary's Church, Clifton at 12 Noon followed by private family burial in Clifton Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to -
Stroke Association or RNLI.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street, Rugby, CV21 2PS
Tel 01788 540955
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
