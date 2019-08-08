|
Major Stephen 15.02.1935-11.07.2019
Stephen died aged 84 after a short illness. A beloved Husband to Kathleen, a loving Father to Miki (deceased) and Zsuzsa, a very caring Grandfather to Rachel, Sarah, David and Jacob and Great Grandfather to Robin.
Funeral service will be held
at St Maries Church on
Thursday 22nd of August 2019 at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, may be made at the service to Dementia UK, or via
The Cooperative Funeral Care.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019