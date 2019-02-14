|
|
|
BLACKWELL Stephen Maurice Passed away peacefully at home on
1 st February 2019, aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Linda,
dad of Tony and Michael,
gramps of Lillia and Eliana.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Stephen may be made
to Bowel Cancer UK.
These may be made at the service
or online at stephen-blackwell.muchloved.com
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
