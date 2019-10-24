Home

Brodalka Stanislaw Stan, passed away on 8th October aged 88 years at Myton Hospice.
Loving husband to Jane, Father to Peter, Reunited with Barbara.
Funeral service will be held
30th October at 1.30pm in
St Maries Roman Catholic Church
followed by Interment at 2.30pm
at Croop Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please any Donations will be given to Coventry Myton Hospice.
Our thanks go out to our special friend Vicki and our Neighbours Alice and Ray who have been marvelous during our sad time.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
