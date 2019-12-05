Home

Simon Whitley

Simon Whitley Notice
Reverend Simon David Whitley Sadly passed
away peacefully on the
27th November 2019
at Warwick Myton Hospice
aged 34.

Dearly loved husband of Lisa,
daddy to Myles (5) and Edith (2).
Eldest son of Michael and Jeanette
and brother to Adam.

Will be sadly missed by his family, friends and his congregation.

Funeral at Rugby Elim Church, Cambridge Street on the Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 12 noon.

No flowers please donations to
Myton Hospice and Macmillian through Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019
