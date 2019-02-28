|
Rubley Sheila Elizabeth 7th October 1934 - 24th February 2019
Mike and Pete are sad to announce
the passing of a wonderful mother
and grandmother to
Bethanee and Philippa.
We will be celebrating her beautiful life on Friday 15th March, 2pm in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium, with refreshments to follow.
Family flowers only, donations to
Myton Hospice may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL.
01788 544 644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
