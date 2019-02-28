Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Rubley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Rubley


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Sheila Rubley Notice
Rubley Sheila Elizabeth 7th October 1934 - 24th February 2019
Mike and Pete are sad to announce
the passing of a wonderful mother
and grandmother to
Bethanee and Philippa.

We will be celebrating her beautiful life on Friday 15th March, 2pm in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium, with refreshments to follow.
Family flowers only, donations to
Myton Hospice may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL.
01788 544 644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices