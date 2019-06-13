Home

JARVIS Sandra It is with great sadness that the
Jarvis family announce the passing of their beloved Daughter, Sister,
Sister in law, Aunty and friend on
4th June 2019.
The Funeral service will be held at
Rugby Methodist Centre on
Thursday 27th June at 2.00pm
followed by a private family committal.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK or MIND
may be given at the service.

Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
