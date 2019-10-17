|
|
|
GEORGE (née Nourse)
Sandra Beatrice Passed away on 21st September 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved Sister of Julia,
Michael and Andrew.
Funeral service to be held at
Sacred Heart R.C Church on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 11am, followed by a burial service
at Whinfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Hillside Animal Sanctuary.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019