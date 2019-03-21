|
BATCHELOR Sandra Passed away peacefully at the
Myton Hospice on 1 st March 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of David, treasured Mum of Karen and Clare
and a special Nanny of Louise.
Funeral service at St. Marks Church, Bilton on Monday 25th March at
10:00 am followed by interment at Whinfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for MND Association may be given at
the service or made online via www.mndassociation.org/fundraising.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
