The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rugby
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
16:00
The Salvation Army
Bennfield Road
Rugby
Ruth Timms Notice
TIMMS Ruth Beryl Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 5 February 2019
Aged 85 years

Much loved Mum to Janet,
Mum in Law to Keith,
and Grandma to Dawn and Jonathan,
Devoted Sister to Rosemary and
Sister in Law to David

Funeral service will take place on Monday 25 February 2019 at 3.00pm at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby followed by a service
to celebrate her life at
The Salvation Army, Bennfield Road, Rugby at 4.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
The Salvation Army, Rugby.

All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
38 Bilton Road
Rugby
CV22 7AL
Tel 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
