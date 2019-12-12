|
|
|
JONES Ruth
(Nee Back) Of Rugby, passed away on
Friday 29th November 2019
aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Gordon,
much loved Mother of Peter and
a special Mother-In-Law to Kim.
Ruth's funeral service will take place
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
in the Drayton Chapel on
Wednesday 18th December
at 12:30pm. Family flowers only but donations if wished can be made
to Dewer House Care Home.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019