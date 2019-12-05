|
|
|
HINDS It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of
Mr Rupert (Rupie) Lisle Hinds.
Rupert passed away peacefully at home at the age of 86 on the Wednesday 20th November 2019
and shall be very sadly missed by
all of his surviving family.
Rupert's funeral shall take place on Thursday 19th December at Rugby Methodist Church Centre, Russelheim Way Rugby CV22 7TB at 10:00 a.m. where car parking will be available at Brady Boys Club, Asda and
Clock Towers.
Family flowers only by request
Donations, if desired, may be given
in aid of Myton Hospice or
Rugby Methodist Church Centre.
Many thanks from the Hinds family
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019