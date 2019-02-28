|
|
|
RADCLIFFE Ruby
Sadly passed away on 15th February aged 98 years.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room on Thursday
7th March 2019 at 1.30pm.
If wearing black, please could you wear a touch of colour.
Floral tributes or donations to the Salvation Army are welcome and may be sent to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW. Tel:01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
