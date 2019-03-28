Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Notice

Royston Showell Notice
SHOWELL Royston Charles
'Roy' Sadly passed away on 2nd March 2019 after a short illness aged 71 years.
Much loved by family and friends.
"Rest peacefully"
The funeral service will take place at
St Matthew & St Oswald's Church, Lawford Road, on Friday 5th April at 11.00am followed by interment at Whinfield Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome or, if preferred, donations in memory of Roy may be made to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
These may be made at the service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
