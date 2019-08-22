|
|
|
Parker Roy Passed away peacefully on
6th August 2019 at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire,
aged 53 years.
Much loved Dad of Gene, Spike & Rachel. Beloved life partner & soulmate of Rachel. A loved Grandad, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 2nd September 2019,
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby at 4pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, are for Rugby Mind & may be sent to The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL, 01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019