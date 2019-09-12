|
Newcombe Roy John Roy passed away on 28th August 2019, aged 84 years.
The Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Monday 16th September at Rainsbrook Crematorium Rugby.
Roy will be sadly missed by Bev, Nick, Belinda and their families and Roy's partner Kath. Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Roy may be made to the British Heart Foundation at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019